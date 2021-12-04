Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 1.5kg opium, 18kg poppy husk seized in separate cases, 2 held
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 1.5kg opium, 18kg poppy husk seized in separate cases, 2 held

A truck driver was arrested with 500g opium, and 18kg poppy husk near Rasulpur; he is already facing trial in two cases, said the Ludhiana police
In both cases, the vehicles used to smuggle the opium and poppy husk were impounded and cases were registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (Representative Image/HT File)
In both cases, the vehicles used to smuggle the opium and poppy husk were impounded and cases were registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two people were arrested with 1.5kg opium and 18kg poppy husk in two separate cases on Thursday.

In the first case, Joginder Singh of Balochan Basti, Ferozepur, was stopped for checking near the Canal Bridge in Malak village and 1kg opium was found in his scooter.

A truck driver was arrested with 500g opium, and 18kg poppy husk near Rasulpur in the second case. The accused, Jagroop Singh of Hathur, is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and was arrested on the basis of a tipoff.

Inspector Prem Singh said that in both cases the vehicles used to smuggle the contraband were impounded and cases were registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out