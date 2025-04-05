Ludhiana: 1,764 challaned, 155 remain blacklisted

The District Transport Office has taken strict action against traffic violations, issuing 1,764 challans to commercial vehicles between October 1, 2023, and March 31, 2025. During this period, 155 vehicles were blacklisted for failing to pay their fines on time. According to reports, over 800 applications for vehicles older than 15 years are also stuck at the district transport office. (HT Photo)

District transport officer Kuldeep Bawa said, “We launched this drive a few months ago and have issued multiple challans for overloading and other violations. Initially, over 400 vehicles were blacklisted for non-payment of fines. While many have now cleared their dues, 155 vehicles remain blacklisted.”

Vehicle owners and transporters have raised concerns about the lengthy process of removing vehicles from the blacklist.

Pushpinder Singh Jolly, cashier of the School Bus Welfare Association, said, “Even after paying the challan amount, it takes months for a vehicle to be removed from the blacklist. The process should be made easier. The district transport officer should have the authority to unblock vehicles, rather than the matter being handled only at the Chandigarh headquarters.”

Apart from challans, many vehicle owners are also facing issues with pending registration certificates. According to reports, over 800 applications for vehicles older than 15 years are stuck at the transport office, causing inconvenience.

Ravinder Singh, a commercial driver, shared his frustration, “My application has been pending for the last two years. My vehicle was inspected by the motor vehicle inspector, and all my documents were verified, yet the approval is pending.”

Officials have assured that they are working on speeding up the processing of applications and addressing concerns related to vehicle blacklisting.