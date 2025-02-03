Ludhiana: 10 miscreants thrash staffers, drive away bank-confiscated car

At least 10 miscreants allegedly thrashed the employees of a car pound near Tibba Canal Bridge and drove away with a bank-confiscated vehicle, officials said. The Dehlon police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused. (HT File)

They said the accused drove away with a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car, that was confiscated by the bank on Friday as the vehicle’s owner failed to pay loan instalment.

According to the car pound employees, the accused also snatched keys of two cars and damaged the mobile phone of one of their colleagues. The Dehlon police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused and took up an investigation.

The case was registered following a statement by one Akshay Narang, an employee at Waraich Car Yard, where several banks house confiscated vehicles.

‘Accused claimed car was stolen’

Narang said bank employees had confiscated the Wagon R on January 31 and stored it in the yard. He alleged that on Saturday, at least 10 miscreants turned up in two Toyota Innova vehicles and started accusing them of stealing the car and abducting their friend.

Narang alleged that when they resisted, the accused thrashed him, co-worker Raju and their manager. He said the accused drove the car away. He alleged that while fleeing, the accused snatched the keys of two cars and damaged his mobile phone. He said the accused threatened them with ‘dire consequences’.

He said as soon as the accused left, they approached the police and filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (1) (wrongful confinement), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said police are trying to trace and arrest the accused.