Ludhiana: 10 yrs on, Patiala man’s ‘balancing act’ continues to enthral audience

Amaninder Singh, a 34-year-old officer with the vigilance cell of the local bodies department, has been thrilling spectators at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics for the past 10 years with his bike stunts. Amrinder Singh performs a stunt at the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Hailing from Bakshiwal, Patiala, Amaninder’s passion for bike stunts began in his youth and has led him to perform at numerous melas, parades, and even the Republic Day parade, earning multiple accolades. “I got interested in stunts when I was growing up in my village and started performing professionally,” said Amaninder, who began showcasing his skills at the rural olympics in 2016.

Although Amaninder now works in Chandigarh, his love for stunts keeps him actively participating in events across Punjab. His impressive repertoire includes stunts like standing on the bike, lying on it, reading a newspaper, and sitting sideward while the bike is in motion.