Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 10 yrs on, Patiala man’s ‘balancing act’ continues to enthral audience

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Amaninder’s passion for bike stunts began in his youth and has led him to perform at numerous melas, parades, and even the Republic Day parade

Amaninder Singh, a 34-year-old officer with the vigilance cell of the local bodies department, has been thrilling spectators at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics for the past 10 years with his bike stunts.

Amrinder Singh performs a stunt at the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Amrinder Singh performs a stunt at the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Hailing from Bakshiwal, Patiala, Amaninder’s passion for bike stunts began in his youth and has led him to perform at numerous melas, parades, and even the Republic Day parade, earning multiple accolades. “I got interested in stunts when I was growing up in my village and started performing professionally,” said Amaninder, who began showcasing his skills at the rural olympics in 2016.

Although Amaninder now works in Chandigarh, his love for stunts keeps him actively participating in events across Punjab. His impressive repertoire includes stunts like standing on the bike, lying on it, reading a newspaper, and sitting sideward while the bike is in motion.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On