Ludhiana: 11 booked, one held a day after veggie market clash

A day after a clash between two rival groups in the vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass, the Basti Jodhewal police have registered an FIR against at least 11 accused and arrested one. The accused have been identified as Naresh Sethi, a resident of Bindra Colony, Vikram of Bahadarke Road, Jatin of Karabara Road, Manav of Azad Nagar, Sandeep of Bahadarke Road, Luv of Salem Tabri, Bunty alias Kunal of Jagatpuri, Gori Mattu of Karabara, Avinash alias Kaka of Karabara, Noni of Qila Mohalla and Lucky of Karabara. Naresh Sethi has been arrested. The clash, which broke out around midnight on Monday, sparked panic among shopkeepers and vendors. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of ASI Jaspal Singh. The ASI stated that he was patrolling the area with his team on September 2 when he saw both groups engaged in a violent brawl near the market. The groups allegedly hurled bricks and glass bottles at each other, while some also opened fire. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused managed to escape.

The police have seized three empty shells from the spot. Investigators are working to confirm whether actual gunfire took place or if the shells had been planted.

The clash, which broke out around midnight on Monday, sparked panic among shopkeepers and vendors. The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The FIR has been registered under Sections 125, 194(2), 191(3), 190 of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.