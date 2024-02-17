Ludhiana: 15 booked for murder bid on 25-year-old

After a group of 15 miscreants assaulted a 25-year-old man with sharp edged weapons following a rivalry, the police booked the accused on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Meharban Singh Saggu, Rahul Kundra, Rohan Kundra, Paramvir Rajjar, Gurdeep Rajjar of Janta Nagar and Munny, while their nine aides are yet to be identified. (Getty image)

The Division number 2 police lodged an FIR against the accused following a complaint by the mother of victim Dhawanpreet Singh of Kot Mangal Singh. The accused have been identified as Meharban Singh Saggu, Rahul Kundra, Rohan Kundra, Paramvir Rajjar, Gurdeep Rajjar of Janta Nagar and Munny, while their nine aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Manju Rani, said Karanvir Singh, one of the friends of her son, had indulged in a spat with the accused, who thrashed him badly. Her son along with another friend Amritpal Singh took Karanvir Singh to hospital for a medical examination.

She added that while returning when her son reached near Kidwai Nagar, the accused intercepted his way and assaulted him with a sharp edged weapon. Her son suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital.

ASI Munir Masih said the police have registered a case under Sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.