Ludhiana: 185 youngsters from city to be chosen for PM internship scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2025 06:40 AM IST

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000, with ₹500 provided by the company and ₹4,500 by the government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and additionally, a one-time grant will be provided to cover incidental expenses

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is now accepting applications until March 12, 2025, offering young professionals a chance to gain experience in leading companies. In Ludhiana, 185 young people will be chosen for this program and will be placed in India’s top 500 companies, gaining hands-on experience that will improve their career prospects.

Interested candidates can apply until March 12, 2025. (HT photo for representation)

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of 5,000, with 500 provided by the company and 4,500 by the government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, a one-time grant will be provided to cover incidental expenses.

The scheme is open to individuals between the age group of 21 to 24 years and belongs to low-income households. To be eligible, no family member should have a government job and the total household income must not exceed 8 lakh per annum. Candidates must have completed at least Class 10, with qualifications like ITI, Polytechnic, or Graduation also being acceptable.

To assist applicants, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amarjit Bains has announced that help desks have been set up at the district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE) office in Pratap Chowk and the district industries centre (DIC) office in the industrial area. Candidates can visit these centres with their Aadhaar card and educational documents for guidance and registration for the scheme.

