Over a month after being moved to the Bharat Nagar intersection, the statue and captured Patton tank of 1965 war hero Major Bhupinder Singh, are still awaiting final installation.

Over a month after relocation to Bharat Nagar intersection, 1965 war hero Major Bhupinder Singh’s statue and captured Patton tank still await final installation. (HT PHOTO)

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The statue of Major Bhupinder Singh was first installed at Bharat Nagar Chowk in 1980–81. However, it was shifted in 1995 during installation of floodlights and later relocated again in 2021–22 to facilitate construction of the elevated road on Ferozepur Road, after which it was placed near the Rose Garden.

“It has been over a month and the statue is still not placed on a platform. Does it take so long for making a platform and installing a statue, and that too when it relates to a celebrated war hero?” asked Public Action Committee (PAC) member Kuldeep Singh Khaira.

He said the delay in installing the statue of the war hero on an honourable position showed “insensitive approach of the MC officials.” PAC played a role in pressing the MC to shift the tank and the statue with veterans and other organisations.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintending engineer, MC, Sham Lal Gupta, said, “We have already given a tender of a project worth ₹14 lakh for the installation of the statue, tank and the development of the memorial.” He said that the platform on which the statue is supposed to be installed is ready. “The granite with the name of the war hero and other details is installed on the platform. It will take just a few more days to complete the work,” he added {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintending engineer, MC, Sham Lal Gupta, said, “We have already given a tender of a project worth ₹14 lakh for the installation of the statue, tank and the development of the memorial.” He said that the platform on which the statue is supposed to be installed is ready. “The granite with the name of the war hero and other details is installed on the platform. It will take just a few more days to complete the work,” he added {{/usCountry}}

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