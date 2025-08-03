Ludhiana: 2 bike-borne men open fire at guests at birthday bash

A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare in Killa Mohalla late Friday when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a gathering that included Shiva Bhatti, a recently released criminal with a notorious past. No one was injured in the attack. A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare in Killa Mohalla late Friday when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a gathering that included Shiva Bhatti, a recently released criminal with a notorious past. No one was injured in the attack. (Representational image)

According to police, the shooting took place near SDP College around midnight while Shiva, his brother Deepak, and a group of friends were celebrating former’s birthday on the roadside. The attackers fired two rounds before fleeing the scene. Deepak later lodged a complaint at Division Number 4 Police Station.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO of the police station, confirmed the firing and stated that a case is being registered against unknown assailants. “The complainant has named a few suspects, but preliminary verification shows that the individuals in question were at their homes during the time of the incident. Their role is still under investigation,” said the inspector.

Shiva, a resident of Killa Mohalla, is facing nearly 10 criminal cases and was once a member of the dreaded Ghugga Gang. The gang was involved in a string of serious crimes including extortion, illegal arms supply, and robbery.

In 2019, Bhatti fired multiple shots at a man outside a tavern in the Daresi area. He was later sentenced and spent seven years behind bars under charges of attempted murder.

Police suspect the attack might be linked to his criminal past or ongoing gang rivalries. “The investigation is underway, and we are scanning nearby CCTV footage to trace the suspects,” the SHO added.