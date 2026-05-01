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Ludhiana: 2 held for attacking cop during routine checking drive

The incident occurred on Wednesday under the Jamalpur police station area, where a team led by head constable Gurdeep Singh had set up a naka near a petrol pump

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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During a routine police checking drive on the Budhewal Road, two men on a scooter allegedly attacked a police officer while attempting to evade the checkpoint. The situation was brought under control swiftly, and both suspects were arrested.

Dalvir Singh was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city where he is currently undergoing treatment. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Karan Singh of Tajpur Road and Gagandeep of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar.

The incident occurred on Wednesday under the Jamalpur police station area, where a team led by head constable Gurdeep Singh had set up a naka near a petrol pump. During the operation, the police signalled an Activa scooter to stop after finding the riders suspicious. Instead of complying, the duo allegedly attempted to speed away.

According to police officials, when the team managed to intercept them and began checking, the situation escalated. The pillion rider allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked head constable Dalvir Singh, striking him multiple times on the head. The accused then fled the spot, leaving the injured policeman bleeding.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 held for attacking cop during routine checking drive
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 held for attacking cop during routine checking drive
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