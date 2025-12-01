Ludhiana: 2 more booked for submitting fake dope test reports for arm licences

The Division Number 5 police have booked two more city residents for allegedly submitting forged dope test reports while applying for firearm licences. With these new cases, the total FIRs of this nature in the past six months have now reached 14. The total FIRs of this nature in the past six months have now reached 14. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Circular Road, Purani Madhopuri, and Jagteshwar Singh of Village Dhaula, Basti Jodhewal. Both were booked following a complaint from the assistant commissioner of police (licencing unit). The FIRs have been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2,3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine), and 341(2) (making or possessing counterfeit instruments to commit forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Earlier, on October 18, police had arrested two contractual laboratory technicians from the civil hospital—Ram Kumar and Avtar Singh—for allegedly issuing fake dope test reports in exchange for money. The duo reportedly forged a doctor’s signature and used duplicate stamps to prepare counterfeit results.

ASI Mohan Lal and ASI Gurmej Lal, who are investigating the cases, said the latest FIRs were filed based on official complaints from the licencing unit.

Both accused are expected to be arrested soon, and further investigations are ongoing.