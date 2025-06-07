Ludhiana: 2 more test +ve for Covid; tally 18

With two new cases surfacing on Friday, the Covid tally has climbed to 18 in the district. A 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were tested positive on Friday. While the man is reported to be asymptomatic, the woman has been reported to be mildly symptomatic. At present, there are 13 active cases in the district as three have recovered and two persons have died of the infection. Both deaths include co-morbid patients. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh chairing a meeting of NGOs in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The first death was reported last Wednesday. The 40-year-old man was suffering from a lung ailment before contracting Covid. The latest death was reported on Wednesday which was of a 59-year-old woman suffering from typhoid for the last five months. She was also reportedly obese, according to health officials. Both deceased were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh.

Besides the woman found positive on Friday, all other active cases, as per health officials, are asymptomatic. According to a senior local health official, requesting anonymity, apart from an 18-year-old, all other cases include people who have already been vaccinated for Covid. The department advised the public to continue using masks in crowded areas and consult the doctor if they have any flu-like symptoms.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was in the district to hold a meeting of health officials and a few NGOs, said there was no reason to worry. “The situation is normal. Punjab is fully equipped to tackle any situation,” he said.

The minister also advised immune compromised individuals, such as pregnant women, elderly and those with conditions like kidney disease, high BP, cancer or respiratory issues to wear masks when stepping outside as a precautionary measure. He underscored the importance of vigilance while affirming the state’s preparedness to handle any health challenges.

De-addiction-cum-skill centre to come up in Mullanpur

Ludhiana: Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh here on Friday that a centre of excellence for drug de-addiction and skill development was being established in Mullanpur here in collaboration with NGOs. Holding a meeting with members of over 35 NGOs, Dr Balbir Singh said that apart from saving the addicts from drug abuse, the centre would also help them in developing skills which would allow them to have a better livelihood.

He said the aim of holding a meeting with the NGOs was to improve coordination and to get feedback from the members. Dr Singh stated that the centre in Mullanpur is being established in collaboration with Helpful NGO and a number of other NGOs have also stepped forward.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur among other officials of the health department were also present in the meeting. The minster also stressed upon ‘Har Shukarwar Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign wherein residents are being sensitised regarding cleaning and drying desert coolers, flowerpots, water containers, fridge trays, tank water and water storage containers, etc., every Friday to prevent mosquito breeding.

The minister highlighted the state-wide efforts under the campaign, noting that 20,000 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are actively inspecting homes across Punjab every Friday.