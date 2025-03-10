Ludhiana: 2 wanted criminals held after gunfight

Two wanted miscreants involved in an attempted murder case were arrested after a fierce exchange of gunfire in Gill village during the wee hours of Sunday. The confrontation, which saw nearly ten rounds fired from both sides, ended with both suspects sustaining bullet wounds to their legs. A .32 bore and a .315 bore countrymade pistol was also recovered from their possession. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Munish Rai and Sumit Rai, both brothers with a history of serious criminal activities. According to police, they were wanted in a firing incident in February and have multiple FIRs registered against them, including charges of attempted murder, drug peddling, robbery, illegal possession of arms, and assault.

Inspector Narpinder Singh, satation house officer (SHO) of Dugri police station, revealed that the police received a tip-off about the suspects’ location and swiftly moved in on Ring Road Colony, Gill village. At around 3am, when the police attempted to stop the duo, they opened fire at the police team, hitting the police vehicle. In retaliation, the police returned fire, leading to a brief but intense gun battle.

“Nearly ten rounds were fired in total,” the inspector said.

“Both Munish and Sumit were hit in the legs during the exchange, after which the police managed to overpower them and rush them to the hospital. A .32 bore and a .315 bore countrymade pistol was also recovered from their possession,”he added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City-2 Dev Singh confirmed that the duo has been involved in multiple criminal activities. On February 3, they allegedly fired gunshots at their rivals near Bhai Jaita Chowk, Dugri, injuring a man named Abhijit Singh. The accused had been on the run since the attack.

The police are investigating possible links of the accused with other criminal networks. Both the accused have been admitted to Civil Hospital under tight police security.

