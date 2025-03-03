Ludhiana: 22-year-old welder dies after falling into acid tank at factory

A 22-year-old welder was killed after he fell into an acid tank at a zinc factory in Focal Point, Phase 4, officials said, adding that another worker was injured in the fall caused by a shed collapse. Sameer Ahmed, the victim. (HT File photo)

The officials said that after the shed collapsed, the two workers fell, one into an acid tank and the other onto the ground. According to the officials, the factory owner rushed the injured worker to a hospital, allegedly leaving the deceased behind without informing anyone or raising an alarm.

The deceased was identified as Sameer Ahmed, currently residing in Sherpur and hailing from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. Sameer was working at a welding shop in Vishwakarma Colony and had come to the factory for a job on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, Sameer and the other worker were instructed to climb a 15-foot shed to carry out welding work and the shed collapsed while they were working. While the factory worker fell at a distance, Sameer plunged into a four-foot-deep acid tank used for industrial processing.

The factory owner allegedly rushed the injured worker away but left Sameer behind. The factory’s security guard later informed Sameer’s brother, Mukim Ahmed, who was working in a nearby factory. Mukim rushed to the scene and pulled his brother out of the acid tank with the help of other workers. He discovered that Sameer had already died, the officials said.

Accusing the factory owner of criminal negligence, Mukim said timely medical intervention could have saved Sameer’s life. He alleged that the owner attempted to cover up the incident by removing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR) from the facility to erase evidence of what had transpired.

Kin hold protest

As the news spread, the victim’s family and relatives held a protest at the factory, demanding the arrest of the owner before allowing the body to be taken away. The Moti Nagar police, led by station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh, arrived at the scene and assured the family of a thorough investigation and legal action.

The police have sent the body to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem, which will be conducted on Monday. Police said legal proceedings will be initiated after they get the post-mortem report. The inspector said police are investigating the alleged tampering of CCTV footage to determine if any attempts were made to destroy evidence.