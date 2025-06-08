Ludhiana: 24 sports nurseries to be functional in a week

As many as 24 new sports nurseries in the district are set to start functioning next week with trained coaches joining to guide young talent across various disciplines. These nurseries aim to provide structured coaching to children and help them grow into professional athletes, officials said. Badminton players practising in Shastri Hall in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Out of the 24 nurseries, five have been dedicated to athletics and only one of them is in urban area while the remaining four are in rural zones. Other nurseries include one each for wushu, rowing, gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting, cycling, badminton, archery, basketball, boxing and wrestling. Four nurseries have been allotted for hockey, two for football and two for volleyball.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh said, “Fourteen of the selected nurseries are in rural areas due to limited space in the city. This will also benefit rural children who earlier had to travel long distances to urban centres for training.”

Chugh informed that the designated coaches are expected to join next week after which the nurseries will officially begin operations. He added that in many of these locations, children are already playing informally, but now they will receive proper coaching.

Speaking about the future plans, he said that in the second phase, a proposal for over 100 more nurseries in the district has been sent to higher authorities, with around 10 nurseries proposed per constituency. Final approval will be granted at the state level.

Explaining how the locations were selected, Chugh said, “Coaches surveyed blocks to identify the most popular sport in each area. Based on that data, the nurseries were assigned specific disciplines.”

These nurseries are meant to nurture young talent. The age limit for training varies with each sport, but in most cases, the upper limit is 18 years. “The idea is to train kids at the nursery level, then shift them to the district headquarters, and eventually to Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS),” he added.

He also mentioned that the district currently lacks official table tennis and cricket coaches. Therefore, nurseries for these sports have been proposed in the next phase to fill these vacant positions.

The designated sports nurseries for athletics are government senior secondary schools in Sahnewal and Siar, Barundi playground, Bhamipura (both urban and rural) and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Macchiwara (urban). The School of Eminence, Kidwai Nagar (urban), has been chosen for wushu. Shaheed-e-azam Sukhdev Thapar School of Eminence (urban) has been designated for gymnastics, School of Eminence in Indrapuri (urban) for swimming, government senior secondary school in Mundian Kalan for weightlifting, PAU (urban) for cycling and Jagat Colony at Lalheri Road (urban) for wrestling. For volleybal, the nurseries have come up in government girls college in Sector 30 (urban) and Khanna (urban). The nurseries in Gujjarwal and Sarabha are for football, Jarkhar, Chachrari, Nihang Singh Stadium and Ghawaddi are for hockey while the one in Doraha is for rowing while one in Chakkar is for boxing. The basketball and badminton nurseries are in Baba Sidh Ji Maan Sports Stadium in Slodhi and Shastri Hall (urban), respectively.