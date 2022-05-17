Ludhiana: 25-yr-old banker found hacked to death

A day after he went missing, a 25-year-old banker was found murdered in Samrala’s Salaudi village on Monday morning. The body had multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons and police suspect that the victim was hacked him to death, after which his body was dumped in a field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Ranjodh Singh of Manki village in Samrala, who worked at a private bank.

Malook Singh, the victim’s father, stated that his son received a call on Sunday and told them that he will return in a few minutes. “When he did not come back home till night, we started a search for him, but to no avail. His mobile phone was also switched off. On Monday morning, we received information that the body of a man is lying in a field in Salaudi village. We reached the spot and identified it as Ranjodh,” said Malook, who added that the murder was pre-planned.

Inspector Surinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Samrala police station, said that a farmer found the body and informed them. He added that they suspect an old rivalry as the motive for the murder and police are scanning Ranjodh’s call history to find out who he spoke to on the day he went missing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}