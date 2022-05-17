Ludhiana: 25-yr-old banker found hacked to death
A day after he went missing, a 25-year-old banker was found murdered in Samrala’s Salaudi village on Monday morning. The body had multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons and police suspect that the victim was hacked him to death, after which his body was dumped in a field.
The victim has been identified as Ranjodh Singh of Manki village in Samrala, who worked at a private bank.
Malook Singh, the victim’s father, stated that his son received a call on Sunday and told them that he will return in a few minutes. “When he did not come back home till night, we started a search for him, but to no avail. His mobile phone was also switched off. On Monday morning, we received information that the body of a man is lying in a field in Salaudi village. We reached the spot and identified it as Ranjodh,” said Malook, who added that the murder was pre-planned.
Inspector Surinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Samrala police station, said that a farmer found the body and informed them. He added that they suspect an old rivalry as the motive for the murder and police are scanning Ranjodh’s call history to find out who he spoke to on the day he went missing.
Youth held for derogatory video against Hindu deities
A youth was arrested here on Monday for making a video in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, said police. The arrested youth was identified as Umar Abdullah, 21, son of Abdullah, a resident of an area under Gudamba police station. The police said the incident was reported on May 14 when Abduallah posted the video in which he was seen using derogatory words against Hindu deities.
Ravi says Bajrang Dal’s arms camp similar to police training drills
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Chikmagaluru legislator CT Ravi equated the arms training given by the Bajrang Dal with that of the police on Monday. On Sunday, the Karnataka police are trying to collect information about a week-long “arms training” camp conducted by a right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, in Ponnampet in Kodagu district, about 240km from Bengaluru. The Congress leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah said on Monday.
Karnataka anti-conversion bill ‘fallacious’: Archbishop
Members of the Christian community under the aegis of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Rev. Peter Machado, said that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government's anti-conversion bill was an 'arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move' on Monday. The delegation met Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at the latter's residence in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum, asking the latter not to give his consent to the Protection of Religious Freedom Bill or anti-conversion bill.
Delay hits implementation of order on loudspeaker use in Karnataka
Almost a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order making a permit mandatory for the use of loudspeakers in the state, police and the government departments responsible for enforcing these permits are still struggling with the implementation, officials in the know of the matter said on Monday.
Demand for national anthem at madrasas sparks slugfest in Karnataka
Days after singing the national anthem was made mandatory at all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, calls for a similar order has arisen in Karnataka, sparking a political slugfest in the state. Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Rashtriya Hindu Sena, which is the parent organisation of the right-wing group Sri Ram Sene, in a video demanded the state and the central government ban all madrasas. No rules and regulations are observed here.
