Ludhiana: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Sunil Rinku, a resident of Kartar Nagar in Khanna, was arrested for possessing 100-gram opium while Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, of Singh Avenue and Avtar Singh of Khanna Khurd were nabbed with 13-gm narcotic powder

The Khanna police on Saturday said it had arrested three persons involved in “drug peddling” during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in multiple areas. SSP Jyoti Yadav said the operation was conducted under the supervision of five deputy superintendents of police and eight station house officers. A total of 78 suspected locations were checked across the police district.

Cops during a search operation in Khanna on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Cops during a search operation in Khanna on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Three suspects were caught from the area falling under the City police station-2 area. Sunil Rinku, a resident of Kartar Nagar in Khanna, was arrested for possessing 100-gram opium while Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, of Singh Avenue and Avtar Singh of Khanna Khurd were nabbed with 13-gm narcotic powder, the SSP said.

The SSP added that the police were committed to eradicating drug abuse from the region. She said the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against those involved in drug trade. The police urged people to report suspicious activities to help tackle the issue of drug menace.

