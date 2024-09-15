Ludhiana: 3 men bail out drugs accused using forged docs, case registered

The Division Number 5 police booked three accused for allegedly bailing out a drugs case accused using forged documents, officials said. The Division Number 5 police booked three accused for allegedly bailing out a drugs case accused using forged documents, officials said. (Ht File)

The police also nominated the drugs accused in the case.

They added that the first-information (FIR) was registered following orders by additional sessions judge Jaspinder Singh.

Officials said the accused — Ishar Singh of Majitha, Amritsar; Gurpreet Singh, a numbardar; and Roshan of Batala, Gurdaspur — appeared in court to furnish bail for Sham Lal alias Shama of Batala, Gurdaspur.

While Ishar Singh appeared as a guarantor in the court, Gurpreet Singh and Roshan appeared as witnesses. After the documents were found forged, the court ordered the police to register an FIR.

Sham Lal was facing drug peddling charges after the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested him on November 18, 2022.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 336 (2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other documents), 336 (3) (forgery with the intent to use the forged document or electronic record for cheating), 340 (2) (fraudulently or dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 62 (2) (attempt to commit serious crimes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).