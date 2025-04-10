Ludhiana: 3 women among 8 booked on trespass, assault charges, say police

The Haibowal police booked eight accused, including three women, on trespass and assault charges after they allegedly barged into a home in East Garden Colony, Jassian, and assaulted the occupants, officials said on Wednesday. Polcie said the first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by one Sudesh Kumar, a resident of East Garden Colony in Jassian. (Shutterstock)

They said the incident stemmed from a matrimonial dispute and accused included the daughter-in-law of the victim family.

Police identified the accused as Harpal Singh, Atul Sharma, Ankush Kumar alias Manga, Ram Verma, Bunty Verma, Meenu Verma, Sunita Gogna and Mamta Verma.

Polcie said the first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by one Sudesh Kumar, a resident of East Garden Colony in Jassian.

The complainant said his daughter-in-law Meenu Verma, her mother Sunita Gogna and their relatives turned up at their home on April 8. He alleged that the accused pelted their house with stones and bricks, broke the windowpanes with iron rods they were carrying and broke open the window grills.

He added that the accused assaulted them, following which they raised an alarm and locals gathered. The accused fled from the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a matrimonial dispute was the likely cause behind the incident.

The FIR was registered under sections 333 (house-trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (unlawful assembly), 118 (2) (voluntarily causes grievous hurt) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he said.