Ludhiana: 4 petrol pump workers held for beating man to death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 03, 2025 05:34 AM IST

The accused—Balraj Singh of Samrala Chowk, Sapan Mishra of Vishkarma Chowk, Ankit Guleria of Cheema Chowk and Dilip Jha of New Preet Nagar—are employees at a fuel station near the crime scene

Police have arrested four petrol pump employees for allegedly beating an unidentified man to death and dumping his body in a park near Cheema Chowk to conceal the crime. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night.

A case under Section 105 and Section 3(5) of BNS has been registered on the complaint of the pump manager. (HT photo for representation)
A case under Section 105 and Section 3(5) of BNS has been registered on the complaint of the pump manager. (HT photo for representation)

The accused—Balraj Singh of Samrala Chowk, Sapan Mishra of Vishkarma Chowk, Ankit Guleria of Cheema Chowk and Dilip Jha of New Preet Nagar—are employees at a fuel station near the crime scene.

According to police, the deceased had reportedly attempted to steal from the pump when Balraj Singh, the security guard, caught him and raised an alarm. The others joined in and allegedly assaulted the man. They then tied him to a pillar near the pump and left him there overnight.

By Wednesday morning, the man had died from his injuries. In a bid to cover up the crime, the accused allegedly moved his body to a nearby park to make it appear unrelated. Assistant sub inspector Vijay Kumar of Moti Nagar police station said that CCTV footage from the petrol pump showed the assault. A case under Section 105 and Section 3(5) of BNS has been registered on the complaint of the pump manager.

