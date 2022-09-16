Ludhiana: 4 Puneet Bains gang members held for hatching robbery conspiracy

City police on Thursday arrested four members of the Puneet Bains gang while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery. Police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused— identified as Deepu Kumar, 23, of Kohara; Jatin Bains, 23, of Islamganj; Navin Masih, 23, of Khud Mohalla; and Jatin Monga, 23, of Bhathda Mohalla of Islamganj— were arrested following a tip-off, while one of the accused Vishal Jaikab of Amarpura is at large.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were also involved in a clash that had occurred between the members of Puneet Bains gang and Shubham Mota gang near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on September 7. They had opened fire during the clash and a case had been registered against them at Division number 3 police station, he said.

The police chief said the accused would be questioned and important information is expected from them.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (7), 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

All the four accused are already facing several criminal charges, including attempt to murder, endangering life of others.