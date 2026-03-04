Ludhiana: 40k girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer from March 5

The district administration is set to vaccinate approximately 40,000 eligible girls in the 14–15 age group under a targeted Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme, aimed at preventing cervical cancer. The drive, under which the vaccination would be carried out free of cost, will commence on Thursday and continue for 90 days across 19 government health institutions in Ludhiana. The vaccination campaign will be concluded in 90 days, (Picture only for representational purpose)

Eligible girls—those who have completed their 14th birthday but have not yet turned 15—will receive a single 0.5 ml dose of the HPV vaccine, administered intramuscularly in the left arm. Vaccination sites include the district hospital, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres, Vardhman Mahavir civil hospital (MCH), urban community health centre (UCHC) Jwaddi, and the UCHC in Shimlapuri.

Presiding over a review meeting with stakeholders, additional deputy commissioner (general) Poonam Singh, accompanied by civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur and district immunisation officer Dr Harpreet Singh, assured that all preparations are in place for a smooth and seamless vaccination exercise.

Key measures include a mandatory 30-minute post-vaccination observation period and provision of refreshments. Private school associations have also been urged to extend full cooperation for the programme’s success. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to maintain the cold chain for vaccine storage in refrigerators. Departments have also been tasked with conducting widespread awareness campaigns to maximise coverage among girls in the target age group.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur confirmed that the required vaccine stock has arrived in the district and that health staff have received specialised training. She emphasised that the vaccine must not be administered on an empty stomach, advising girls to have a proper breakfast or meal beforehand. Vaccinated girls will receive a certificate, and their index finger will be marked for record purposes.