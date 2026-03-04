Ludhiana: 47 ‘illegal’ commercial buildings identified along Sidhwan Canal road

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has identified 47 unauthorised commercial buildings along the Sidhwan Canal road stretch from Ferozepur Road to Ladhowal bypass. GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the identification process was carried out amid a petition being heard by the HC over the “rampant illegal constructions” along the canal road, particularly on the stretch falling between the National Highway (NH)-95A and NH-44. The stretch where the GLADA has identified the ‘illegal’ buildings near South City. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The petitioner — Ludhiana Citizen Association, an NGO — has sought strict enforcement of planning norms and demanded that no commercial activity be permitted along the canal corridor. They have further prayed for removal of all existing unauthorised structures.

The GLADA conducted a detailed survey of the stretch connecting Ferozepur Road (NH-95A) and Ladhowal Road (NH-44), passing along both sides of the canal near South City. Officials confirmed that 47 illegal commercial establishments, including several prominent restaurants and business outlets, were found violating the approved land use norms.

The GLADA has to submit its action-taken report in around two weeks.

The GLADA further stated that according to its status report submitted before the HC, 25 applications relating to 21 unauthorised establishments were earlier received under the 2013 regularisation policy seeking regularisation certificates. However, after due scrutiny and legal examination, all such applications were rejected for failing to meet mandatory requirements.

Similarly, four applications concerning three establishments were submitted under the 2018 regularisation policy. Authorities revealed that regularisation certificates earlier granted to one plot and two buildings under this policy have also been cancelled after following due process of law.

The GLADA has now issued a stern warning to all violators, directing them to voluntarily remove or demolish the illegal constructions at their own expense without delay. The authority has made it clear that failure to comply will invite strict action under the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995. In such cases, GLADA will proceed with sealing and demolition as per the affidavit filed before the HC, without issuing any further notice.

Officials further stated that the entire cost of demolition or sealing operations will be recovered from the violators in accordance with the law.