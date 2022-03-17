Ludhiana | 57,862 ‘illegal’ constructions: Building inspectors, ATPs to face chargesheets
After serving show-cause notices to 109 building inspectors and assistant town planners (ATP) after a report found that 57,862 ‘illegal’ buildings had mushroomed in the city between 2016 to 2020, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has now recommended chargesheets against the erring officials.
Responding to the notices, the staff, who had been deputed in Ludhiana during the period in question, had refuted the claims, and had flagged several “discrepancies” in the report.
However, Sabharwal said that the officials who had failed to perform their duty properly will be chargesheeted in the coming days. “The number of officials who will be chargesheeted is not final as records are being checked, but chargesheets are most certainly being issued against the staff, including building inspectors and ATPs,” said Sabharwal.
As per the report submitted by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh, the PSPCL had issued 76,770 power connections in areas falling under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction between 2016 and 2020. However, only 7,467 building plans were approved during the corresponding period, challans had been issued against 11,441 buildings, and no action had been taken against the remaining 57,862 buildings.
An inquiry had been marked by local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra last year, and an RTI activist from the city had also filed a complaint in this regard with the vigilance department.
The MC officials have said that the report is inaccurate as many buildings have multiple power connections, but a single building plan is approved for the entire building. They also said that the electricity metres issued against advertisement unipoles had also been included in the report.
