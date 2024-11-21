Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 6,700 pills seized, 3 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 21, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police apprehended Jaideep, who was found carrying 260 intoxicating pills

The Dakha police have arrested three persons and seized 6,760 pills from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Jaideep Kumar, alias Dr Sarma, of Bains village, Amandeep Kumar, alias Aman, of Labour Colony, and Vikas Jha, alias Sonu, of Ramesh Nagar at Tibba Road.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jaideep Kumar, alias Dr Sarma, of Bains village, Amandeep Kumar, alias Aman, of Labour Colony, and Vikas Jha, alias Sonu, of Ramesh Nagar at Tibba Road. (Getty image)
The arrested suspects have been identified as Jaideep Kumar, alias Dr Sarma, of Bains village, Amandeep Kumar, alias Aman, of Labour Colony, and Vikas Jha, alias Sonu, of Ramesh Nagar at Tibba Road. (Getty image)

Deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police apprehended Jaideep, who was found carrying 260 intoxicating pills. After he failed to produce any document, a case under Section 223 of the BNS was registered at the Dakha police station on November 19. During questioning, Jaideep revealed the involvement of Amandeep, leading to his arrest and recovery of 3,500 pills.

Further investigation revealed Vikas Jha’s involvement. Following Amandeep’s interrogation, Vikas was also arrested, and 3,000 intoxicating pills were recovered from him. The police have seized 6,760 narcotic pills from the three accused. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

Follow Us On