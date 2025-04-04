Ludhiana: 6 held in Machhiwara petrol pump robbery

The Machhiwara police have solved the case of two petrol pump robberies that took place in January, arresting six suspects involved in the crime. The accused were already in custody for another case in Faridkot jail and were brought on production warrants for questioning. The suspects had a history of criminal activities and had reassembled as a gang after securing bail in previous cases. (HT Photo)

Police have identified the arrested individuals as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Shahawala, Zira, Sahildeep Singh of Damdama Sahib, Harike, Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja, Vishal of Harike Pattan, Bobby of Fatehgarh Panjtoor.Prabhdeep Singh from Patiala, who allegedly provided shelter to the gang has also been nabbed.

The petrol pump employees have identified the suspects, and the stolen car and weapon used in the robbery have also been recovered.

Inspector Harvinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Machhiwara police station, sais that five armed robbers, along with a driver, targeted Benipal Kisan Filling Station and Mahavir Filling Station on January 30, looting thousands of rupees at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. The Faridkot police later arrested them in connection with another crime, leading Machhiwara police to bring them in for further questioning.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the pistol used in the robbery was stolen, and the getaway vehicle was also reported as stolen. The suspects confessed to spending the looted ₹87,000 on drugs.

Police said that the accused, aged between 19 and 23, had fallen into drug addiction at a young age and resorted to crime to support their habit. Investigators further discovered that the suspects had a history of criminal activities and had reassembled as a gang after securing bail in previous cases.

Given their criminal background, authorities have added additional charges to the case. The police are now investigating whether the gang was involved in other similar incidents.