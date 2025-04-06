Ludhiana: 7 months on, SCD Govt College gets regular principal

After a leadership vacuum of over seven months, Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College finally welcomed a regular principal on the evening of April 4. The post had been vacant since the retirement of former principal Tanvir Likhari in August 2024, causing administrative hurdles and growing concerns among students and faculty. Gursharn Jit Singh after taking charge as the principal of the college in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu, an alumnus of SCD Government College, has been appointed as the principal. Sandhu, who earned his MSc in Mathematics from the college during 1986-88, brings 34 years of teaching experience. He has previously served at institutions such as Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana.

Suman Lata was given the charge of drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) at the SCD college in the absence of a principal.

The absence of a full-time principal had impacted the college’s functioning, with nearly 5,000 students relying on temporary administrative arrangements. This situation had drawn attention from alumni and public representatives alike.

“It was unfortunate that such a prestigious college was functioning without a regular head,” said members of the college’s Alumni Association. “We are relieved that the college now has a leader who understands its legacy and can guide it forward.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora had also raised the issue with Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, urging the government to expedite the appointment process.

In another development, the Government National College (GNC) in Machhiwara, Samrala, has also received its principal after a six-month gap. Harsh Bala has been appointed, bringing stability to the college, which had been managed by Deepak Chopra—former principal of Government College (East)—since October.

However, Government College (East) is currently without a principal following Chopra’s retirement on March 31. In the interim, Suman Lata, principal of Government College for Girls, has been given DDO powers, but the need for a permanent appointment remains urgent.

Despite repeated attempts, Sanyam Aggarwal, director of the department of public instructions (DPI Colleges), did not respond to queries.