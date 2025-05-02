Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 73-yr-old mowed down at senior citizen home, kin allege murder

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2025 05:06 AM IST

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a minor girl was living with accused Avtar Singh, while Sham Sundar and other residents were against the same

An elderly man mowed down a 73-year-old to death with his brand new car in Red Cross Senior Citizen Home in Sarabha Nagar. The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh of Green Field. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Ranjodh Singh Samra of Gurdev Nagar, son-in-law of victim Sham Sunder. Both victim and accused were living in the senior citizen home.

The division number 5 police slapped Section 105 of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)
The division number 5 police slapped Section 105 of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a minor girl was living with accused Avtar Singh, while Sham Sundar and other residents were against the same. The kin of the victim alleged that Avtar Singh nursed a rivalry against Sham Sundar, terming this episode as the reason behind the death.

In his complaint, Ranjodh Singh Samra stated that he was informed by the senior citizen home on March 30 about the incident. The division number 5 police slapped Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. The accused is yet to be arrested.

SAD worker killed in mishap, woman held

A day after a Thar crushed a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker, Sukhwinder Singh, to death, the division number 8 police arrested the woman driver, Rajwinder Sandhu, of Shimla.

The woman has been booked under Section 105 of the BNS. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Balbir Singh, district general secretary of SAD, father of the deceased.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 73-yr-old mowed down at senior citizen home, kin allege murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On