Ludhiana: 73-yr-old mowed down at senior citizen home, kin allege murder

An elderly man mowed down a 73-year-old to death with his brand new car in Red Cross Senior Citizen Home in Sarabha Nagar. The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh of Green Field. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Ranjodh Singh Samra of Gurdev Nagar, son-in-law of victim Sham Sunder. Both victim and accused were living in the senior citizen home. The division number 5 police slapped Section 105 of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a minor girl was living with accused Avtar Singh, while Sham Sundar and other residents were against the same. The kin of the victim alleged that Avtar Singh nursed a rivalry against Sham Sundar, terming this episode as the reason behind the death.

In his complaint, Ranjodh Singh Samra stated that he was informed by the senior citizen home on March 30 about the incident. The division number 5 police slapped Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. The accused is yet to be arrested.

SAD worker killed in mishap, woman held

A day after a Thar crushed a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker, Sukhwinder Singh, to death, the division number 8 police arrested the woman driver, Rajwinder Sandhu, of Shimla.

The woman has been booked under Section 105 of the BNS. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Balbir Singh, district general secretary of SAD, father of the deceased.