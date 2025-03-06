Ludhiana: 8-lakh assets of 3 peddlers seized

The Khanna police seized immovable and movable properties worth ₹8.10 lakh of three drug peddlers on Wednesday. The drug peddlers whose properties have been seized have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Kami, and Rinkal of Balmiki Mohalla in Doraha besides Rehman Khan of Lakkar Mandi in Doraha. A cop pastes a property seizure notice outside a house. (HT PHOTO)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) said the police seized residential property worth ₹2.50 lakh of Lakhwinder Singh, alias Kami, along with a bike worth ₹50,000 and two air conditioners worth ₹80,000.

A residential property worth ₹1.80 lakh of Rinkal and residential property of Rehman Khan worth ₹2.50 lakh have been seized. Lakhwinder Singh, alias Kami, is facing trial in six cases of drug peddling while Rinkal and Rehman Khan have three and two cases of drug peddling lodged against them, respectively.

According to the official, a report was sent to the respective authorities in Delhi and freezing orders under section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.