Ludhiana | 9.5-lakh robbery: Hosiery owner’s driver gets clean-chit

Police suspect the involvement of an insider in the robbery that took place at a hosiery unit near Cheema Chowk. However, the prime suspect, the hosiery owner’s driver, has been given a clean chit.

The driver, Radhey Mohan Thapar, had not alighted from the car or tried to chase the robbers as they fled after executing the crime in 15 seconds, which the police had found suspicious. However, a probe failed to link him to the robbery. On being questioned, Thapar said, “Everything happened so quickly, that I was unable to make sense of it.”

Inspector Surinder Chopra, station house officer at the Moti Nagar police station, said, “The modus operandi is different from the robberies reported in the city over the past few months.The accused were armed with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods rather than firearms. We are close to solving the case, and have rounded up a few suspects.”