Ludhiana: AAP misusing govt machinery to target our party workers, says BJP

Political tensions are rising in Ludhiana (West) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government of misusing government machinery ahead of the upcoming Assembly byelection. Although the Election Commission (EC) has yet to announce the poll date, BJP leaders claim that the AAP administration is pressuring BJP workers by demanding lists of booth leaders and senior party members. BJP leaders and workers holding a protest outside the police commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Following the protest, a BJP delegation met Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma and formally lodged a complaint regarding AAP’s alleged pressure tactics. The commissioner assured BJP leaders that the byelection would be conducted in a free and fair manner, and no political party would be allowed to misuse official machinery.

In protest, BJP leaders and workers, led by Ludhiana BJP working president Manish Chopra (Lucky), staged a massive demonstration outside the Ludhiana police commissioner’s office. The protesters raised slogans against AAP and accused it of using unfair tactics to suppress opposition voices.

Addressing the protesters, BJP state general secretary Anil Sareen said the AAP has been pressuring our circle heads to provide booth-level data. This is an attack on democracy, and they will not tolerate it.

He further accused AAP of resorting to coercion and intimidation out of fear of BJP’s growing support in Ludhiana. The BJP workers tried to enter the office, but the police personnel thwarted the attempt. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the stretch due to the protest.

Several prominent BJP leaders participated in the demonstration, including state vice-president Jatinder Mittal, secretary Renu Thapar, treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, core committee member Jeevan Gupta, former state general secretary Parveen Bansal, trade cell president Dinesh Sarpal, and former district president Pushpendra Singhal.

Other key figures in attendance included Mahesh Sharma, Dr Nirmal Nayyar, Suman Verma, Ashwani Tandon, Lucky Sharma, Kanika Jindal, district secretary Satnam Singh Sethi, and Media panellist Parminder Mehta. The protest saw a large turnout of BJP members and supporters.