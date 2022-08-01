Ludhiana | AAP MLA flags off static compactor, 20 e-rickshaws to carry waste

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina on Monday inaugurated a static compactor in ward no 22 on 100 Foota Road in Sherpur area here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 20 e-rickshaws were also flagged off to lift garbage from the areas falling under Ludhiana South. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, joint commissioner Zone-B Sonam Chaudhary and nodal officer Ashwani Sahota were present on the occasion.

Chhina said through these e-rickshaws, wet and dry waste would be collected from houses and transported to the compactor site.

She urged the area residents to separate wet and dry waste in different dustbins to avoid accumulation of filth and prevent any serious disease. She also asked safai karamcharis to perform their duty with utmost diligence and honesty.

Chhina said soon more compactors would be installed to streamline the sanitation system in the constituency.