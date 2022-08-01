Ludhiana | AAP MLA flags off static compactor, 20 e-rickshaws to carry waste
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina on Monday inaugurated a static compactor in ward no 22 on 100 Foota Road in Sherpur area here.
As many as 20 e-rickshaws were also flagged off to lift garbage from the areas falling under Ludhiana South. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, joint commissioner Zone-B Sonam Chaudhary and nodal officer Ashwani Sahota were present on the occasion.
Chhina said through these e-rickshaws, wet and dry waste would be collected from houses and transported to the compactor site.
She urged the area residents to separate wet and dry waste in different dustbins to avoid accumulation of filth and prevent any serious disease. She also asked safai karamcharis to perform their duty with utmost diligence and honesty.
Chhina said soon more compactors would be installed to streamline the sanitation system in the constituency.
Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.
Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged
With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants. 'Common man the ultimate sufferer' DC Office Employees' Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts.
Chandigarh tricity area’s fresh Covid cases drop to 162 amid low testing
Amid low testing on Monday, tricity's fresh Covid cases dropped significantly. A total of 162 infections were reported against 377 a day before. With patients recovering from the infection, the active cases also dropped slightly to 2,039 from 2104 a day before. Chandigarh's daily Covid tally dipped to 69 cases on Monday against the 188 cases a day before, but was still the highest in the tricity. The city's active cases count reached 922.
13,570 Class 11 seats up for grabs in Chandigarh as government school admissions begin
As many as 13,570 seats are up for grabs in 42 government senior secondary schools across the city, including top-performers in terms of cut-offs for the 2021-22 session including the likes of model senior secondary school in Manimajra and Sectors 16 and 35, as the admission process commenced on Monday. Students will have till 5 pm on August 9 to apply for admissions online. The ₹150 registration fee can be paid online.
