Ludhiana: AAP posters on campus rile PAU students, protest

Students at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here protested the posters of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann bearing the name and sign of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP posters displayed in PAU campus in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

President of Punjab Agricultural Students’ Association, Angrej Mann, alleged that the university was being turned into “an office of AAP”.

“While on one hand the students at the university are struggling to get the government to reinstate agriculture as a subject in schools and appoint agriculture graduates as agriculture teachers, the ruling party is using the university for its political ends without heeding to the students,” said Angrej Mann.

“This is a blatant politicisation of the university,” he claimed.

He also noted that in the recently concluded Kisan Mela, the front row on the stage, which earlier used to be reserved for university officials and scientists who contributed to agriculture, was now reserved for the party leaders.

CM Bhagwant Mann is in the city for three days to take part in various events including a party function on Tuesday.

PAU’s additional director communication Dr Tajinder Singh Riar acknowledged that such boards were not allowed on campus.

“Today the CM arrived here on his chopper which landed in the helipad at the university. The party workers put these boards to welcome him. We have asked the party workers to remove and take these boards away,” he said.

He confirmed that no permission was sought from the varsity to put up these boards.

Meanwhile president PAU Teachers Association, Mandeep Gill said, “Educational institutes should be left out of politics. Instead the only focus should be on academic exercises.”

Students to start campaign over unfulfilled demands

The Punjab Agricultural Students’ Association (PASA) in a meeting here on Tuesday, ahead of Ludhiana West by-election, decided to make the public aware of the state government’s failure to address their demand for making agriculture compulsory in schools and restoration of recruitment of agriculture teachers.

The students have been staging continuous protests for over two years now to press their demands. On 8 January they met finance minister Harpal Cheema, minister of NRI affairs Kuldeep Dhaliwal in which they were told that they would direct the education department to look into the matter. “We have approached the education department various times to check on the developments in the matter, but we have found no response,” said president, PASA, Angrej Mann.

Mann further said, “The CM should try to find out the issues of the university, which is the first place he steps into when we come to Ludhiana to campaign for the upcoming byelection here.”