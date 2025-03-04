Ludhiana: AAP takes stock of ‘stalled’ works in Ludhiana West

With the announcement of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ludhiana West, AAP general secretary Amandeep Singh Mohi has directed civic officials to speed up development works in the west constituency, where several projects have been stalled after the death of former MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi. The aim of the meeting is to ensure that councillors’ pending works, including road repairs, park development, and installation of RMC tiles, are addressed as a priority. (HT photo for representation)

Sources revealed that senior AAP leaders have asked officials to either complete pending works at the earliest or seek transfers if they are unable to meet the expectations. To review the progress, senior AAP leaders are also scheduled to hold a meeting with officials of Ludhiana improvement trust on Tuesday. The aim is to ensure that councillors’ pending works, including road repairs, park development, and installation of RMC tiles, are addressed as a priority.

The councillors from Ludhiana West had earlier raised serious concerns over the delay in development projects after the demise of Gurpreet Gogi. During a meeting chaired by senior AAP leaders, mayor Inderjit Kaur, deputy mayor Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal and councillors highlighted the poor response from municipal corporation officials, who were allegedly ignoring their calls and requests for updates.

Kapil Kumar Sonu, councillor from Ward 72, said several key works, including re-carpeting of roads, park maintenance and provision of clean drinking water, are pending in his ward. He demanded that the mayor hold regular sittings at Zone D office to ensure these works are taken up without delay.

Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, councillor from Ward 56, while raising similar concerns, said that the mayor and deputy mayor have now agreed to sit at the Zone D office for two hours daily to listen to councillors’ grievances. The councillors stressed that ever since the demise of former MLA Gogi, development works have come to a standstill, leaving residents frustrated. They appealed to the party leadership to appoint a dedicated representative for west constituency to oversee projects and ensure smooth coordination with civic officials.