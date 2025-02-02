Ludhiana: Acrobats steal show at Kila Raipur Games

Acrobats from across Punjab showcased their extraordinary talents on the concluding day of the Kila Raipur Games, stealing the spotlight with their daring stunts. A player in action during the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

One of the standout performers was Salwinder Singh, a 50-year-old veteran from Taran Tarn, who has been participating in the Kila Raipur Games since 1993. Singh became a crowd favourite with his famous plough-carrying act, in which he lifts the heavy plough using only his teeth. Singh, whose passion for the act began at the age of 11 after watching similar performances during village festivals, explained that he spent years practicing weightlifting in secret before debuting at the Kila Raipur Games at the age of 19. Since then, he has been a regular participant, continuously amazing audiences with his incredible strength and dedication.

Another acrobat, Amrik Singh, also known as Mika, 46, who hails from Punnumajra village in Nawanshahr, lifts 95.5kg weight with his right ear. Mika said that he found his inspiration in 2018 when he assisted a former weightlifter performing similar feats at the games. Motivated by this experience, Mika decided to take on the challenge himself. Along with his acrobatic feats, Mika is a professional athlete who has earned 28 medals, including six golds, in events such as athletics, javelin throw, and shot put.

Rajpal Singh, a 54-year-old performer from a nearby village, also stole the show with his remarkable strength. Rajpal amazed everyone by raising 105kg using only his small finger. He shared that he has been participating in the Kila Raipur Games since 2016. Inspired by YouTube videos of similar feats, he started practicing with 10 to 20kg weights. Rajpal’s extraordinary accomplishments have earned him global recognition, including selection for America’s Got Talent in February 2019 and Britain’s Got Talent in November 2019. His achievements have also garnered recognition from influential figures, including Graham McGregor, the member of provincial parliament for Brampton, who honoured him in October 2024.

In addition to these individual feats, a group of acrobats from Bathinda, led by Gurjant Singh, mesmerised the audience with their daring long leaps and aerial stunts. Gurjant, who was inspired by his father’s legacy as a performer, has been passionate about acrobatics since the age of 10. His team’s gravity-defying antics were a major draw at the event.

Gurwinder Singh Grewal, spokesperson for the Kila Raipur Sports Society, highlighted the significance of these acrobatic performances, noting that they add a unique dimension to the games.

Kuldeep Chugh, the district sports officer, further noted that while athletic events are common at various competitions, the acrobats and stuntmen truly make Kila Raipur stand out, setting it apart as a one-of-a-kind event.