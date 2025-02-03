Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Additional chief secy reviews functioning at tehsil office

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:46 PM IST

Punjab additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue (FCR) Anurag Verma checked the on-going land registration process besides functioning of CCTV cameras

Punjab additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue (FCR) Anurag Verma on Monday made a surprise visit to the Ludhiana East tehsil complex in Transport Nagar to inspect the delivery of services to people. He visited the sub-registrar’s office and checked the on-going land registration process besides functioning of CCTV cameras. He evaluated the situation in tehsil complex at the grassroots level.

Punjab additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue Anurag Verma interacts with visitors in Ludhiana East Tehsil complex in Transport Nagar on Monday. (HT Photo)
Punjab additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner revenue Anurag Verma interacts with visitors in Ludhiana East Tehsil complex in Transport Nagar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Furthermore, Verma inspected the registry records and instructed officials to ensure that mobile numbers of buyers and sellers are mentioned on the registration documents. He also quizzed about the government fees taken by the employees of the sub-registrar. He urged the officials to ensure cleanliness in the washrooms of the complex.

The additional chief secretary also spoke to applicants who had scheduled appointments, gathering details about their experiences at the registrar’s office and asking for suggestions on improvements.

“This inspection is not meant for fault-finding among officers. The goal is to streamline operations in government offices,” Verma explained. He emphasised that all officers must perform their duties honestly and diligently to ensure that citizens do not experience any inconvenience during their visits to government offices.

On the occasion, the additional chief secretary also handed over land registration documents to the applicant at the spot. Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On