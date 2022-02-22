Ludhiana | Administration struggles with bio-medical waste removal at polling stations

Adhering to the Covid protocols turned out to be troublesome for the administration as the departments struggled to collect the abundant bio-medical waste generated at the polling stations on the election day.

Working on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, the administration had provided disposable gloves, masks, hand sanitisers and other items to the voters who reached for polling without the same on February 20.

The bio-medical waste was being cleared until Monday. Mishandling of bio-medical waste, including masks, can result in spread of different kinds of infections including Covid-19. However, the authorities said the waste was not littered and was stored in bins or bags.

No synergy between polling staff and collection employees

A fight also broke out in Khanna between polling staff and collection employees due to the delay in the collection of waste after the voting process concluded. At many places, the polling staff locked the biomedical waste in the polling station, while the collection team kept waiting for the staff to arrive and open the polling centre.

At a few locations in the district, it was found that pick-up trucks had either not been hired or the ones hired were too small.

One of the sweepers in Government school, Model Town, requesting anonymity said the staff did not collect the bio-medical waste from the school on February 20. It was on Monday morning that the collection team came to clear the waste.

Civil surgeon SP Singh said the teams were deployed in each constituency to collect bio-medical waste from the polling stations. “As many as 27 collection centres were also established to store the waste collected across the district. A firm roped in by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to deal with the waste in the district will dispose off the waste collected at these centres,” said SP Singh.

“The work to collect the waste from the polling stations got delayed as the teams could not collect the waste from the centres after the voting process concluded late in the evening on February 20. However, the waste was put in bins or bags properly. The teams have been collecting the waste from polling booths since Monday morning and the process will be completed by evening,” he said.