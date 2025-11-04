Ludhiana advocates go on strike over village court move

Advocates abstained from work on Monday, which will continue on Tuesday, too in protest against the state government’s decision to establish gram nyayalayas (village courts). The call for the two-day strike was announced following a joint meeting of bar association representatives, where members unanimously opposed the implementation of the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008. District bar association observed no work day on Monday against gram nayalaya and attack on an advocate in Ludhiana (Manish/HT)

District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, president Vipan Saggar said the move would “divert scarce judicial resources and create unnecessary confusion,” especially when existing courts in Punjab are already capable of addressing public grievances. “The Bar strongly believes that setting up gram nyayalayas is not required and will only burden the system instead of improving it,” he added.

Saggar further stated that the legal fraternity also condemned the alleged attack on advocate Harmandeep Singh Sandhu from the Sri Muktsar Sahib Bar and the subsequent registration of an FIR against him. “We stand firmly with advocate Sandhu and demand immediate action to ensure justice is served,” he said.

In solidarity with the statewide call, the DBA Ludhiana held an emergency meeting on Saturday and resolved to observe a “No Work Day” on November 3 and 4. Normal functioning of courts is expected to remain suspended during the agitation.

Saggar urged the government to reconsider its decision and address the concerns raised by the legal community before proceeding with the establishment of gram nyayalayas.