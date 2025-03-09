Ludhiana: After HC order, GLADA meet to chalk out plan for link road

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) will start construction of 200-foot-wide link load through Phullanwal, Dugri and Gill villages, officials said. The halted construction work at the link road from Phullanwal village towards Dugri and Gill in Ludhiana on Saturday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

The development comes after a Punjab and Haryana high court order set a three-month deadline for construction of the link road. The case will be next heard on April 19.

GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar has called a meeting on March 11 with the district development and panchayat officer and block development and panchayat officer-1, the officials added.

The road will serve as a bypass for vehicles travelling from Malerkotla towards Moga, Ferozepur and Jalandhar, easing traffic entering the city.

The issue pertains to second of the two segments of the projects, where houses built on panchayat land are hindering construction. In the meeting, officials are likely to discuss legal measures and relocation of residents so that the land can be vacated, and construction can start without further delay.

For the missing link 2, from Dhandra Road to Sidhwan Canal via Malerkotla Road, 74.52 acres were acquired in Gill 1, Gill 2, Lohara and Dugri villages in August 2010 and nearly half an acre was acquired in July 2015.

In the first segment, the missing link 1, from Pakhowal Road to Urban Estate, Phase 3, in Dugri, involved acquisition of nearly 11 acres in Phullanwal village. The acquisition was completed in August 2005.

However, in the missing link 2, houses built on panchayat land on a 1.7-km stretch from Malerkotla Road in Gill village to Lohara Bridge over Sidhwan Canal, are obstructing the road’s alignment and hindering construction.

GLADA acquired private as well as panchayat land. Though some landowners had filed cases in the Punjab and Haryana high court over the acquisitions, most disputes have now been resolved.

GLADA officials appealed to the affected people to co-operate with the government to complete the link road project.