Ludhiana: After over a decade, Ramoowalia looks at reviving his Lok Bhalai Party

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia returned to Punjab and started efforts to revive his Lok Bhalai Party (LBP) which he had merged into the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2011. Lok Bhalayi Party president Balwant Singh Ramoowalia addressing a workers’ meet in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Ramoowalia said that he will take the opinion of residents of Rural Punjab. He will announce his next move on April 20, as there is ample time for campaigning.

Addressing a meeting of workers, Ramoowalia spoke in favour of the agitating farmers. He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for calling farmers “extremists”.

He added that farmers are raising the same demands, which were raised by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was conferred the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratan posthumously.

Ramoowalia spoke about the drug menace in the state.

He further alleged that for the past 35 years, political parties have exploited Punjab and Punjabis for their gains. He also spoke about political interference in the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“I will go from village to village to meet people to know their agony. After taking their opinion, I decide on contesting elections. We have not decided yet to go in alliance with any other political party,” said Ramoowalia.

Ramoowalia had established Lok Bhalai Party (LBP) in 1999 and had initiated a crusade against the NRI grooms duping local women on the pretext of marriage.

Ramoowalia had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections in 2012 from Mohali on a SAD ticket. In 2015, he switched to Samajwadi Party and joined the Akhilesh Yadav government as cabinet minister. He was expelled by SAD from primary membership after it. He was again in the news after his daughter Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia joined BJP in 2021.