Ludhiana: After ‘spat’ with OSD of minister, Khanna SHO suspended

Khanna City SHO, Inspector Vinod Kumar, was placed under suspension after a controversial raid at a wholesale grocery store in Khanna on Saturday. The raid, conducted in collaboration with a team claiming to be from a copyright firm, led to a heated confrontation between the police and the shop owner, triggering widespread outrage among the local business community. When Karun Arora, officer on special duty (OSD) to cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, turned up, police officials allegedly indulged in a spat with him as well. SHO Vinod Kumar was officially placed under suspension for his alleged misconduct, including the unlawful seizure of the shop’s DVR. (HT Photo)

During the sudden operation, goods worth several lakhs of rupees were seized from the shop and declared counterfeit. The shop owner, Nitin Garg, alleged that the raid resembled a robbery, accusing the SHO of forcibly seizing the shop’s DVR and threatening him when he protested. Garg claimed that the entire operation looked like a design to harass and blackmail him rather than following any lawful procedure.

The situation escalated further when Karun Arora, OSD to minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, intervened, accusing the SHO and the copyright team of colluding to loot the trader. The matter was quickly escalated to the attention of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains, who immediately ordered a high-level probe and sent DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti to investigate the matter.

As the probe progressed, SHO Vinod Kumar was officially placed under suspension for his alleged misconduct, including the unlawful seizure of the shop’s DVR. Employees of the copyright firm involved in the raid were also taken into police custody for further questioning.

Local traders and residents expressed strong disapproval of the raid, condemning the coercive tactics used. The trader community has demanded that all future actions be taken following proper legal procedures, not through forceful raids. Nitin Garg confirmed that a formal complaint had been lodged and asserted confidence that the investigation would reveal the truth.

Karun Arora assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty of abusing their power.