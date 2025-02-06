Ludhiana: Alleging foul play, Neutron’s kin stage protest, block traffic

A day after category A gangster Sagar Neutron died at a government hospital in Chandigarh, his family members and supporters on Wednesday afternoon blocked traffic at Professor Mohan Singh Chowk (Aarti Chowk) by laying his body on the road. Kin of supporters of gangster Sagar Neutron during the protest at Aarti Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protesters alleged Neutron was ‘murdered’ by the police and jail authorities and sought an independent probe into the matter. They pushed for the arrest of the officials responsible for his death. The protest led to a traffic jam and hassled commuters.

Meanwhile, Neutron’s last rites were performed at the cremation ground in Civil Lines. The deceased gangster’s wife also attended the cremation after being granted a temporary release from jail. Division number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur confirmed the development.

Earlier in the day, the protesters demanded the release of his wife on parole, who is lodged in jail in a criminal case, so that she could attend the cremation.

Police officials pacified the crowd and announced the release of Neutron’s wife, following which the protesters left the protest.

The deceased’s mother, Rajni, alleged that police and jail authorities had ‘killed’ her son. She added that a few days ago, she talked to Neutron and he was fine at the time. Rajni said she was later informed by jail authorities that Neutron had been hospitalised due to ill health.

Rajni said the officials were making excuses that Neutron died following complications related to diabetes. She claimed that the deceased was ‘not diabetic’.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP West) Gurdev Singh said the main demand of the protesters was the release of Neutron’s wife. He said as the process was already underway, they conveyed the message to the protesters.

Entered world of crime at age of 17

Neutron, 27, died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday. He entered the world of crime as a teen, aged just 17, and was nominated in at least 18 criminal cases.

Neutron was lodged in Borstal jail in 2017-18 in two cases of attempt to murder. After coming out on bail in 2018, he was arrested in a murder case and was lodged in central jail, Ludhiana. He was then transferred to an Amritsar jail, where he came in contact with Boota Khan alias Bagga Khan, and joined his gang.