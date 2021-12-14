Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Amputee ends life by slitting his wrist at DMCH

A 32-year-old farmer allegedly suffering from depression after losing his leg, ended his life at the DMCH by slitting his wrist, two days after undergoing an amputation
The attendants noticed his slit wrist shortly after the incident and informed the hospital staff, who rushed him to the emergency ward. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 32-year-old farmer on Monday ended his life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by slitting his wrist, two days after undergoing an amputation.

According to the deceased’s family members, he was suffering from depression after losing his leg. The man, who was a resident of Ballowal village in Hoshiarpur, was admitted to DMCH following gangrene in his leg. The doctors amputated his leg, following which he was moved to recovery.

The attendants noticed his slit wrist shortly after the incident and informed the hospital staff, who rushed him to the emergency ward. The patient, however, was eventually declared dead, having suffered extensive blood loss.

Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said “According to the family members, he was suffering from depression after losing his leg. At around 4am on Monday, he took the kitchen knife that was used to cut fruits, and slit his wrist.”

Singh stated that the police would carry out proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

