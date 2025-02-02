Ludhiana: Amritsar’s Khalsa College clinches gold in hockey at Kila Raipur Games

The Kila Raipur Games concluded with thrilling finals in multiple events, showcasing exceptional talent across various sports. In the highly anticipated kabaddi circle finals, Eknoor Club from Faridkot claimed the girls’ title with a hard-fought 28-20 victory over Jagatpura, Nawanshahr. In the boys’ category, Purain triumphed over Rabbon village, winning 25.5-18 in a gripping contest. A player in action during the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the hockey finals, Khalsa College of Amritsar dominated the girls’ match, defeating Punjabi University 3-1. The boys’ final was a close encounter, with Shahbad Markanda edging past Jarkhar Hockey Academy by 4-2. The volleyball shooting event saw Bassian Bet beat Ahmedgarh, while in the U-19 Kho-Kho boys’ final, Kho-Kho Coaching Centre from Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana, secured a 16-11 victory over School of Eminence, Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana.

The tug of war final was a test of strength, with Khosa Kotla from Moga overpowering Sarih Shankar from Jalandhar to take the title.

In athletics, Jashanpreet Singh from Moga claimed the gold in the 200m boys’ race, with Harpreet Singh finishing second. Simrandeep Kaur from Delhi won the girls’ race, with Inderpreet Kaur of Jaipur taking second. In the 800m races, Akashdeep Singh from Muktsar Sahib dominated the 800m boys’ race, while Prabhjot Singh from Sangrur finished as the runner-up. Pooja from Hoshiarpur ruled the 800m girls’ event, with Maya and Seema Devi from Jalandhar securing the second and third spots.

Robinpreet Singh and Rimple Kaur claimed gold in the high jump events for boys and girls, respectively.