Ludhiana: Armyman’s son, wife assaulted in Samrala

In a shocking incident, the wife and son of an army soldier were brutally attacked by their neighbour in Gharkhana village while they were out for a walk with their pet dog. The victims, Gurpreet Kaur, 46, and her son Jagjeevan Singh, 22, sustained severe injuries after the assailant, armed with a sharp-edged weapon, launched an unprovoked attack on them. Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh stated that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) of the BNS and Sections of SC/ST act has been lodged against the accused.

According to Harbhan Singh, the soldier whose family was targeted, his wife and son were outside their home around 5pm when the neighbour, Gagandeep Singh, arrived on a bicycle and attacked them without any provocation. Gurpreet Kaur suffered deep head wounds, while her son was injured while trying to defend her. A villager intervened and managed to disarm the attacker before further harm could be done.

Both of them were rushed to Samrala civil hospital, where Gurpreet received 15 stitches on her head, whereas Jagjeevan received four stitches on his hands. Due to the severity of her injuries, Gurpreet was later referred to Chandigarh for further treatment.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the Ex-Servicemen’s Union, led by Capt Harjinder Singh (retd), stepping in to demand strict action against the attacker. Speaking at the hospital, Harbhan Singh claimed that the attack was motivated by a long-standing dispute over the location of their house and that the assailant also used caste-based slurs during the assault.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh stated that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) of the BNS and Sections of SC/ST act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.