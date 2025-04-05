Ludhiana: ‘Art should not dictate people about right or wrong’

Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor, who attended a FICCI FLO event here on Friday, opined that art and films should not turn into moral police telling the people what was right and wrong but stick to only making the audience think. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor interacting with audience at the FICCI FLO event in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Art should not be a moral police telling people what is right and wrong and what to do. But it should just subtly make people think of issues being addressed. Art should not be a teacher,” he said while having a conversation about films during the event.

Emphasising his argument he said, “If I am pointing a gun at someone in a film it doesn’t mean I am promoting it, you know that is wrong. If people are learning from only films, then schools and colleges should be shut.”

Films, he said, could trigger conversations, but can’t force people to alter their behaviours.

“What you see in films is just a reflection of society,” he said.

He pointed out his film Ki and Ka, where he plays a house husband, and said that he was told by many men that since that movie they have also been helping around in their homes.

Talking about his career, the actor who set off his career with a coming of age love story in 2012’s Ishaqzaade, said that he was at present trying to look beyond work.

“I am not just focused on work at present. I am looking at my life beyond work. I did 20 films in 12 years. Now I am figuring out who I am,” he said.

“I travel alone and spend time with my family,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to learning new languages, with Punjabi being one.

“My maternal grandfather was a Sikh, so I do feel a certain sense of affiliation with Punjabi,” he added.

He also launched FLO Sheroes, a quarterly magazine which serves as a vibrant platform to showcase the inspiring journeys, professional achievements, and social contributions of FLO members. It reflects FLO’s commitment to its core mission of empowering women and will be distributed complimentary to all 850 FLO Ludhiana members.