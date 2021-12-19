Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Assistant professors’ association issues memorandum as protest enters Day 47
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Assistant professors’ association issues memorandum as protest enters Day 47

Demanding regularisation of jobs, a panel of the protesters handed over a memorandum to Bharat Bhushan Ashu, state minister for food and consumer affairs, at his office in Ludhiana
Verma said the new policy would require guest faculty to compete with the new candidates in the common test scheduled for later this month. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 05:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The Guest Faculty-cum-Assistant Professors’ Association’s protest against the state government’s advertisement for recruitment of new assistant professors on Saturday entered its 47th day.

Demanding regularisation of jobs, a panel of the protesters handed over a memorandum to Bharat Bhushan Ashu, state minister for food and consumer affairs, at his office.

According to them, the new posts would cost the guest faculty their positions. “The new candidates will get the job and we will lose our employment. Government should have created the new posts. We will have to expedite our protest now as it is the matter of life and death for us,” Falwinder Verma, a protester, said.

The protesters claimed that the government is looking to replace the 906-strong workforce of guest faculty, who have been working in state colleges for over two decades.

Verma said the new policy would require guest faculty to compete with the new candidates in the common test scheduled for later this month.

A professor added that the protesting faculty throughout the state would gherao the house of Pargat Singh, state education minister, if their demands are not heard.

