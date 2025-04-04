Ludhiana: Authorities to pvt firm: Keep treatment plants operational

The sewerage and drainage department has instructed the private firm managing the Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) at Haibowal and Tajpur dairy complexes to continue operations despite its request to shut them down. Additionally, the firm has been directed to complete the pending sewerage pipeline and road construction work in these areas by April 10. Taking a strict stance, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal ordered the Sewerage Board to withhold payments to the private firm managing the plant until its performance improves and is properly verified. (HT Photo)

Officials emphasised the urgency of finishing incomplete drainage work at the dairy complexes and addressing the long-standing cow dung disposal issue, which has repeatedly been raised with the Ludhiana municipal corporation.

Governor’s visit exposes operational issues

The issue gained prominence after Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Tajpur Road ETP on March 5 and expressed strong displeasure over its poor functioning. He criticised local authorities for allegedly attempting to mislead him by showcasing incomplete or temporary work. Karatia noted that the plant was made operational just hours before his visit, raising concerns about its regular performance. The governor had directed the concerned officials to submit a comprehensive report on the plant’s operations, its current status, and the reasons behind its poor performance.

On March 24, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal chaired a high-level meeting at the 225 MLD STP Jamalpur, attended by top officials, including the deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner, and MLA Daljit Singh Grewal. The meeting set a final deadline of April 10, 2025, for the completion of drainage work at Haibowal and Tajpur.

Officials warned the private firm that failure to meet the deadline could lead to action under the contract agreement. “We have directed the private firm to complete the pending work of around 200 meters of drainage pipeline. We have also asked the MC to lift the cow dung regularly so that it does not affect plant functioning,” said executive engineer Balraj Singh Gill of the Sewerage Board.

Dairy owners raise concerns

Meanwhile, local dairy owners from Tajpur Road have voiced grievances about clogged sewers, damaged roads, and uncollected cow dung littering the streets. They have urged the municipal corporation to ensure timely removal of waste, even offering to pay charges to facilitate the process.

Authorities have reiterated that delays in sewage treatment and drainage work are worsening pollution in Buddha Nullah, making immediate action necessary.