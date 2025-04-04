Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Authorities to pvt firm: Keep treatment plants operational

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 04, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The issue gained prominence after Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Tajpur Road ETP on March 5 and expressed strong displeasure over its poor functioning; he criticised local authorities for allegedly attempting to mislead him by showcasing incomplete or temporary work

The sewerage and drainage department has instructed the private firm managing the Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) at Haibowal and Tajpur dairy complexes to continue operations despite its request to shut them down. Additionally, the firm has been directed to complete the pending sewerage pipeline and road construction work in these areas by April 10.

Taking a strict stance, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal ordered the Sewerage Board to withhold payments to the private firm managing the plant until its performance improves and is properly verified. (HT Photo)
Taking a strict stance, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal ordered the Sewerage Board to withhold payments to the private firm managing the plant until its performance improves and is properly verified. (HT Photo)

Officials emphasised the urgency of finishing incomplete drainage work at the dairy complexes and addressing the long-standing cow dung disposal issue, which has repeatedly been raised with the Ludhiana municipal corporation.

Governor’s visit exposes operational issues

The issue gained prominence after Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Tajpur Road ETP on March 5 and expressed strong displeasure over its poor functioning. He criticised local authorities for allegedly attempting to mislead him by showcasing incomplete or temporary work. Karatia noted that the plant was made operational just hours before his visit, raising concerns about its regular performance. The governor had directed the concerned officials to submit a comprehensive report on the plant’s operations, its current status, and the reasons behind its poor performance.

Taking a strict stance, municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal ordered the Sewerage Board to withhold payments to the private firm managing the plant until its performance improves and is properly verified.

On March 24, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal chaired a high-level meeting at the 225 MLD STP Jamalpur, attended by top officials, including the deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner, and MLA Daljit Singh Grewal. The meeting set a final deadline of April 10, 2025, for the completion of drainage work at Haibowal and Tajpur.

Officials warned the private firm that failure to meet the deadline could lead to action under the contract agreement. “We have directed the private firm to complete the pending work of around 200 meters of drainage pipeline. We have also asked the MC to lift the cow dung regularly so that it does not affect plant functioning,” said executive engineer Balraj Singh Gill of the Sewerage Board.

Dairy owners raise concerns

Meanwhile, local dairy owners from Tajpur Road have voiced grievances about clogged sewers, damaged roads, and uncollected cow dung littering the streets. They have urged the municipal corporation to ensure timely removal of waste, even offering to pay charges to facilitate the process.

Authorities have reiterated that delays in sewage treatment and drainage work are worsening pollution in Buddha Nullah, making immediate action necessary.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Authorities to pvt firm: Keep treatment plants operational
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On